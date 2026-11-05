(CNN) — A single Powerball ticket in New Jersey has won an estimated $847 million after matching all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, the company said Thursday.

The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53, 56, and red Powerball 21, with a Power Play multiplier of 2x.

The winner has the option to take a one-time payment of $363.1 million or an annuity paid out over 29 years.

There were no winners for the $2 million and $1 million Match 5 prizes.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the ninth-largest prize in game history and the second-largest prize so far this year, according to game officials. Powerball updated the jackpot from $835 million, raising it from being the tenth-largest prize in game history.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was August 12, when a lucky player claimed a $1.04 billion jackpot in Illinois.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, at 10:59 p.m. ET. The jackpot will reset to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.

The odds of winning Wednesday’s jackpot were extremely slim, at an estimated 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery.

This jackpot cycle was the first in which players in the United Kingdom have participated from the beginning of the multi-drawing stretch, following the expansion of ticket sales to the country in July.

It also marks the first time a lottery outside of the US has contributed to the Powerball jackpot, according to the lottery.

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