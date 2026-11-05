(WSVN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is a good time to test your luck if you’re feeling lucky.

The jackpot is nearing a whopping $835 million prize, which ranks among the top 10 prize payouts in the game’s history.

Lottery officials say, despite the hefty prize, the lumpsum payout could amount to less than half of that before taxes.

Wednesday’s drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m.

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