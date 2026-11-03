(WSVN) - The aerospace company Pivotal is expanding to South Florida and scouting potential new members for its Miami-based team.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company, which designs and builds light, electric vertical aircrafts, is looking to hire people to conduct flight operations, as well as mechanics and technicians.

Pivotal made a stop at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show that ran from Wednesday through Sunday.

Open opportunities include roles in Palo Alto and Miami, as well as remote positions.

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