(CNN) — The foster mother of a 10-year-old girl, whose disappearance sparked a massive search before her body was found across state lines nearly two weeks later, has been charged with murder, Philadelphia officials said Thursday.

Malayshia Alford was last seen alive at her home in West Philadelphia on October 22. Four days later, she was reported missing, triggering an intense search by locals, the police department and the FBI.

On Wednesday, her body was found in the trunk of a car around 20 miles away in New Jersey after a turning point in the case: video surveillance was obtained from the early morning hours of October 26 showing what authorities believed to be her body being moved out of the home in a bag, Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said at a news conference Thursday.

The video pointed police to a witness who ultimately led them to Malayshia’s body in Lindenwold, New Jersey, Toczylowski said. Her cause of death is believed to be blunt force trauma and her manner of death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

“We do have an indication that there were instances of abuse happening, and that items were used to carry out that abuse,” Toczylowski said.

Malayshia’s foster mother, 36-year-old Caprice Williams, has been charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, Toczylowski said.

Williams did not have a criminal record, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner. CNN is working to determine whether Williams has legal representation.

“She deserved safety. She deserved to be loved. She deserved a chance to grow up,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel said about Malayshia at the news conference.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said authorities will continue to investigate the tragedy and seek justice.

“As a mother, this has shaken me to my core,” Parker said in a statement. “I can’t stop thinking about this precious baby and the heartache and turmoil that her immediate village will endure.”

Surveillance video led authorities to her body

Authorities say they believe Malayshia was removed from her home after she was last seen there on October 22. She was then placed in one car and later transferred to another, Toczylowski said.

Police, the FBI and the community scrambled to find the missing girl. Wayne Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia, said the “around-the-clock effort” included witness interviews and a review of digital evidence.

The surveillance video recovered Wednesday then eventually led to the grim discovery.

“It was that video that then led law enforcement officials to a suspect vehicle, which then led law enforcement officials to find that vehicle and find a person that they wanted to speak to related to that vehicle,” Toczylowski said.

That witness was interviewed by police and the FBI, which “ultimately led law enforcement officials to her body.”

The charges against Williams are a result of the discovery and “what this witness said to law enforcement,” Toczylowski said.

When Malayshia’s body was found around 11 p.m. Wednesday “it was immediately apparent that she had been there for a while,” Toczylowski said.

Krasner said his office will be in touch with the Philadelphia Department of Human Services, the county’s child welfare agency, and they “look forward to speaking to them further about this.”

CNN has reached out to the agency for comment.

Malayshia’s family expressed their grief at the news conference, saying they loved her and are going through a “very hard time.” Neighbors and community members placed pink balloons and teddy bears in front of a memorial honoring Malayshia.

“There are few things more heartbreaking than a loss of a child. A young life filled with promise, possibilities in the future that should have been hers to experience,” Jacobs said. “To lose a child under circumstances like these, in a place where she should have been safe, it’s almost impossible to comprehend.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.