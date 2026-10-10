(CNN) — (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and another officer was injured Saturday after responding to a report of a man with a gun, police said.

Shane Seiber, 40, was killed early Saturday morning in west Philadelphia, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, adding a suspect is in custody.

Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, and the other officer were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and underwent surgery. The surviving officer is in stable condition, Bethel said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Saturday afternoon Eric Lewis, 35, is being charged with homicide. Along with charges for Seiber’s death, Lewis is facing a host of others, including attempted homicide, for allegedly shooting the officer and shooting at nine other officers who responded to the scene, Krasner said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered flags to fly at half-mast for Seiber. He is survived by his wife and two children — a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

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