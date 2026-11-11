OXFORD, Miss. (WSVN) — A now former student at the University of Mississippi apologized after she and several students were caught on camera making racist gestures outside the apartment of a group of Black students.

The 18-year-old freshman withdrew from the school last week, saying she made a mistake and claimed she was unaware of her neighbors’ race.

A Ring doorbell captured her alongside her friends beating her chest and grunting like a monkey.

In a statement, the young woman said in part:

“I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate and deeply harmful. I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color. I have apologized to the women and I pray they will forgive me.”

The video sparked outrage after one of the Black students posted it on social media.

Ole Miss called the behavior in the video “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable.”

The university is now investigating the incident.

The student who withdrew said she has asked for forgiveness and prays she receives it.

She also said she and her family received death threats as this played out publicly.

A mother of one of the residents victimized wrote in a recent social media post, “Today we choose peace over drama and growth over comfort.”

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