CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WSVN) – A high school honors student in upstate New York is speaking out after she received an in-school suspension on the first day of school for walking into class with a cup of coffee.

Julie Kaputa, a senior at Beaver River Central School in Castorland, said she was unaware of the school district’s new rule banning outside food and drink.

“I walked in, I had my coffee with me. I got to my first period class and my teacher said, ‘I’m going to need you to either dump that out or consume it on the spot or go down to the office,'” Kaputa said.

Kaputa said she was suspended because she refused to dump the coffee. Now shs is challenging her suspension and the rule because, she argues, students were never made aware of the change.

Her family claimed a public hearing also wasn’t properly announced, therefore making the rule change invalid.

As of now, both the suspension and rule stand.

School District Superintendent Todd Green said the rule is meant to create a distraction-free learning environment for students.

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