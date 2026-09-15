MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood overnight, sending two young men to the hospital, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting outside of a restaurant along Northwest 24th Avenue, off Second Avenue, at around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cellphone video captured first responders rendering aid to one of the victims who, witnesses said, was shot in the buttocks.

A good Samaritan who identified himself as Neptune told 7News he tightened his belt around one of the injured men to try to stop the bleeding, while others spoke with the victims to keep them awake.

“When I went to the front, there was a young man in the floor, kind of bleeding out his backside. I took off my belt to help apply pressure,” said Neptune. “They had a couple people holding him down, but he was kinda like moving a lot, so I put my belt around him and then fastened it to make sure that the bleeding could stop.”

Witnesses immediately dialed 911, and Neptune said officers arrived shortly after.

“And then that’s when we called the cops, the cops came around, and then at that moment, that’s when I left the situation to the professionals,” said Neptune.

One of the victims, both believed to be in their early 20s, was later seen walking around, as it appears he was just grazed by a bullet, while the other victim remained on the ground.

Paramedics transported both men to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Investigators said the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. They did not specify whether or not someone has been taken into custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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