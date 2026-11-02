(WSVN) - NASA is offering the public a special opportunity to put their names on a microchip that will be on a rotorcraft headed to Saturn’s largest moon.

The agency is now accepting names for the mission to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.

The chip will be on the Dragon rotorcraft that is expected to launch in 2028.

The last day to submit a name is Jan. 15 2026. To submit a name, click here.

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