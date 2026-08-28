CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - It started with two arrests, but a break-in at the Coral Gables home of a couple killed in a helicopter crash in Africa is the tip of the iceberg in a vast criminal operation, police said.

Earlier this week, authorities announced the arrests of 40-year-old Geybert Garcia and 24-year-old Melany Perdomo in connection to the burglary of the residence of Adam Hlavaty and Henry Parra, but on Friday, investigators said more arrests are coming.

Investigators said they believe they have uncovered a criminal enterprise. Among the law enforcement agency on hand at Friday’s multi-agency news conference were Coral Gables Police, the U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities said Garcia and Perdomo stole more than $500,000 worth of property, including a Range Rover and a Porsche, between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22.

Detectives said the duo targeted the married couple the day they were killed in last week’s helicopter crash in northern Kenya, which killed all seven people on board.

Investigators said the accused thieves spent two days ransacking the victims’ home for two days ransacking it.

Garcia and Perdomo were arrested Tuesday while detectives were executing a search warrant at a Northwest Miami-Dade home where they found the victims’ stolen property.

Detectives then went back with another warrant, and that’s when, police said, they turned up evidence and materials used for identity theft, including fake passports, driver’s licenses, as well as boxes of documents that could be potential victims.

“We have basically kicked a beehive of a criminal enterprise. Now, when I say there are mounds of evidence, including firearms, including computers, including DVRs, there is going to be a lot of work that’s going to go forward,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak.

Police said they also found at least a dozen firearms, and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives recovered five stolen vehicles from the property in Northwest Miami-Dade. Garcia is facing additional charges in connection to these finds. He and Perdomo remain behind bars.

Authorities said their ongoing investigation is very much in its early stages, as detectives attempt to determine how many victims have been targeted.

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