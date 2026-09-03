BIG SKY, Mont. (WSVN) – A homeowner in Montana came face-to-face with a moose thay tried to attack her and her pets, and it was all captured on her Ring camera.

The large animal charged at Shelly Thorburn and her three dogs in Big Sky last week, but she used bear spray to fight off the animal.

The moose then fled, and Thorburn was able to bring all three dogs back indoors safely.

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