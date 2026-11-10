MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of American Airlines workers attended the airline’s annual Jet Pull charity event at Miami International Airport.

The fundraiser was held at MIA for the first time on Tuesday, as it expanded to three cities for American Airlines’ centennial celebration.

“This is an incredible event. This is solely a labor of love,” said JC Liscano, senior vice president of Miami operations for American Airlines.

The event was held in Charlotte in September and Dallas in October.

“It started in Charlotte, then went to, over to Dallas, and then Charlotte and Dallas were doing it, but now it cannot exist without Miami being a part of that,” said Liscano.

More than 40 teams made up of employees and partners spent the day competing to pull a massive Boeing 737.

“Whoever can pull that aircraft 15 feet the fastest wins,” said Liscano.

It is no easy feat, as the jet weighs close to 100,000 pounds.

The current record is 6.3 seconds, set by a team in Dallas.

Each team had to raise at least $1,100 to participate, which will all go toward the American Airlines Family Fund.

“The Family Fund is a foundation we have within American Airlines to support our team members globally,” said Liscano.

While the Jet Pull tests strength, the struggle participants face is small compared to the real challenges that beneficiaries of the fund face each day.

“So, if you happen to run through a difficult moment at home, some kind of crisis or moment of need, the Family Fund will show up and help you out,” said Liscano.

Last year alone, the fund gave out $1.2 million to employees in need.

“Life happens on occasion, and so, it’s like I said in the beginning, a labor of love, and we’re happy to be able to provide this,” said Liscano.

An award ceremony will follow the Jet Pull to honor the teams with the fastest times, as well as every participant’s hard work.

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