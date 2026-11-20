MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A week after a nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel, South Florida airports are preparing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday season.

Miami International Airport said it expects a record number of passengers to move through the airport in the coming days.

Friday, some passengers said they were a little nervous following last week’s disruptions.

“We were a little nervous, but no. Go with the flow,” said traveler Matt Weldon.

The recent ground stop by the Federal Aviation Administration left flyers like Weldon wondering whether more disruptions could be ahead.

But travel experts said the issue was resolved quickly and is not expected to affect the Thanksgiving travel period.

“Obviously, that ground stoppage occurring about a week ago caught travelers’ attention, but the good news is that that was resolved within 24 hours and doesn’t appear to continue to be an issue as we head into the Thanksgiving travel season,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Still, travelers may face some challenges upon arriving at the airport. Airport officials at MIA expect to hit records.

In a statement to 7News, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesperson said: “…From November 20th to December 1st, MIA expects to welcome 1.94 million passengers, a 1% increase over last year and a new record. The busiest days are projected to be November 20th through the 21st and November 28th through the 30th when travel at MIA is expected to range from 168,000 to 178,000 passengers daily.”

Jenkins said even with a slight decrease in overall travel, airports are still likely to be crowded.

“Even though we’re expecting a little bit of a pullback on the total number of travelers this year, we’re still expecting numbers that are near record highs. So travelers should expect very busy airports and long lines at security checkpoints,” said Jenkins.

Passengers at MIA on Friday had mixed reactions.

“So far in the airport, it’s been wonderful,” said Weldon.

“Lots of setbacks, you know, so I’ll just be here until tomorrow,” said traveler Anthony Battle.

As the holiday rush gets underway, Jenkins said last Friday’s ground stop reminds travelers to stay prepared.

“After the ground stop last week, it’s just a reminder for travelers to be prepared and stay informed,” said Jenkins.

Experts recommend downloading your airline’s app to receive real-time updates on delays and cancellations.

Travelers are also encouraged to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

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