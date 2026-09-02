New York (CNN) — The most popular iPhone app in the US is one that few people have thought about since dial-up internet: MapQuest.

The mapping service is making a comeback on US App Stores after refusing to change Lake Ontario’s name, following President Donald Trump’s executive order rebranding it as Lake America.

As of Tuesday afternoon, MapQuest was the No. 1 free app on Apple’s App Store, overtaking ChatGPT and ESPN Fantasy Sports. It was ranked No. 8 for free apps on Google Play.

MapQuest, a digital mapping service that started in 1996, said it wouldn’t follow the president’s demand, in a social media post last week. The Trump administration sought to rename Lake Ontario in the midst of a tense trade war with its northern neighbor.

Last week, Trump floated renaming Lake Ontario “in that we don’t expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.” On his first day in office in his second term, he similarly signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America.”

Doug Berger, general manager of MapQuest, said in press release on Monday: “We took the same approach we did with the Gulf of Mexico: be part of the conversation, and give people an app that keeps the names they’re familiar with.”

The company also launched a tool that lets users rename the lake to whatever they want.

Meanwhile, some navigation apps were quick to change the name after the executive order on Thursday. Google Maps said this week that “people using Maps in the U.S. will see ‘Lake America,’ those in Canada will continue to see ‘Lake Ontario.’”

Apple Maps changed the lake’s name to Lake America on Tuesday, though some users still reported seeing Lake Ontario on the app. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Fox Monday that Trump reached out to Apple directly about the name change. CNN has reached out to Apple for comment.

MapQuest said in a press release on Tuesday that its app usage is roughly 50 times more compared to a week ago.

MapQuest revolutionized road trips in the 1990s and 2000s by being one of the first websites to provide mapping services. However, it lost traction with the rise of GPS devices in cars as well as rivals Google Maps and Apple Maps.

The surge in downloads comes during a major year for throwback internet: Millennials celebrated as MySpace got closer to a return, and a new app is trying to bring back Vine.

“MapQuest is that girl,” one TikTok user proclaimed, applauding the company for “having a backbone.”

Others weren’t as generous.

“Shocking to see you’re still alive… I thought the iPhone 3 took you out 15 years ago,” Eric Trump quipped on X.

It remains to be seen how long users will stick with MapQuest over Google Maps, which has integrated links to websites and reviews. MapQuest seems to be listening to user feedback for upgrades, posting on X on Tuesday:

MapQuest, and its social media account, also seem to be leaning into nostalgia and whimsy to capture audiences. For example, when first downloading the app, users are directed to choose an avatar with choices that include a unicorn or a wizard holding a fireball.

“Let me go ahead and download the app,” one user commented on MapQuest’s TikTok account. “MapQuest, I’m sorry girl… I was unaware of your game… How dare I ever disrespect you.”