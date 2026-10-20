TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man who disguised himself with an old man mask to rob multiple banks has been arrested, according to authorities.

Authorities say 40-year-old David Sartin Jr. committed multiple bank robberies in the Tampa-area over the last two months.

Surveillance video from those incidents led investigators to initially believe it was an elderly man who committed the crimes.

After tracking him down, they determined Sartin used a realistic mask and wore glasses and a hat to appear as an elderly.

It’s not his first run-in with the law, as investigators say he used a similar disguise in five separate bank heists in Texas that landed him in prison back in 2018.

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