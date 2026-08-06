ST. ASAPH, Wales (WSVN) — A man who appeared to be dressed as the Grim Reaper scared doctors and patients from the roof of a hospital in Wales.

The morbid daredevil, identified as 26-year-old Leon Gillespie, was captured on camera standing on the rooftop of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital in St. Asaph, Denbingshire, dressed in a black cloak, back on June 6.

Witnesses said he stood still as he looked down at the people below while holding what appeared to be a long blade.

Gillespie pleaded guilty for causing a public nuisance on National Health Service premises and fined $269. No explanation was given in court for his stunt.

Gillespie denied he was dressed as the Grim Reaper, claiming he was dressed as a “crow.”

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