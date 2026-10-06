LONDONDERRY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The Londonderry firefighter who caught fire during a call is now recovering at home.

Lieutenant Mike England was responding to a house fire Friday night when a flashover broke out in the house. That’s when a room fills with hot air and smoke, then the entire room catches fire.

He said he was inside because he thought there could still be people there.

Lt. England suffered a leg fracture and minor burns and is out of the hospital. He told News 9 he considers himself the “luckiest unlucky guy” when considering his injuries in the context of what happened.

News 9 withheld the video of Lt. England’s escape until speaking with him.

Lt. England has been with the Londonderry Fire Department for 11 years.

“Other firefighters that were there put him out by patting him down to put the fire out,” Battalion Chief Bruce Hallowell said.

Battalion Chief Hallowell said Lt. England didn’t realize he was injured at first and went back in to continue firefighting.

Every member at the Londonderry Fire Department recently received two brand new sets of personal protective equipment.

“This is the result,” Battalion Chief Hallowell said. “This is the happy result that, you know, the lieutenant was able to sustain a significant thermal assault and get out with very limited injuries.”

The call came in Friday night after a fire started in the kitchen of the home. There were five people inside the home at the time of the fire. They were all able to evacuate themselves and refused medical treatment.

Emergency crews from Derry, Salem, Litchfield, Bedford, Windham and Manchester responded to the scene.

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