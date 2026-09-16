(WSVN) - It’s not too early to put pen to paper if you already know what you want for Christmas.

The United States Postal Service is now accepting some merry mail from letter writers who simply can’t wait for the holidays to get here.

The USPS on Monday officially opened its Operation Santa program. Now in its 114th year, it allows children and families to send their wish lists to Santa Claus in the North Pole, with volunteers and others fulfilling them.

The letters must be postmarked by Dec. 5 to be considered for fulfillment.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.