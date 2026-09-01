PROVO, Utah (AP) — The murder case against the Utah man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year is headed for trial, and the defendant could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Utah District Judge Tony Graf on Tuesday sided with prosecutors who said they had “overwhelming” evidence that suspect Tyler Robinson shot Kirk once in the neck as the ally of President Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands last September in Orem, Utah.

Robinson’s lawyers tried to block a trial, arguing that prosecutors failed to give enough evidence to show Kirk’s shooting endangered people around him. That’s an aggravating factor under the law that makes Robinson eligible for the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Robinson shot Kirk from a rooftop more than 400 feet (122 meters) away and could have easily missed, injuring or killing other people.

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