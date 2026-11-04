KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A man who escaped from a Tennessee prison over a week ago has been caught just outside of the Kansas City metro.

Jacob Allen Morley, a convicted murderer, was captured near the Kansas City, Missouri, area, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed. Missouri authorities took Morley into custody near Norborne in Carroll County, Missouri, around 11:30 a.m.

The highway patrol said that Tennessee law enforcement officials alerted the MSHP after learning that Morley was possibly traveling through Missouri “based on information obtained through FLOCK technology.”

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers learned Morley may be headed west on Interstate 70 near Independence.

The vehicle was then located by undercover officers traveling south on Missouri Route 291 in Liberty, with the assistance of FLOCK cameras, the MSHP said.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies strategically coordinated their moves, believing Morley was armed with multiple weapons.

The Kansas City Police Department found the vehicle with its helicopter and began to follow it.

Morley traveled east on Missouri 210 to Missouri Route 10 into Carroll County. He then began on County Road 515 and attempted to go off the road when the vehicle got stuck.

The highway patrol said a trooper then captured Morley and took him into custody without incident. The highway patrol said at no point were any agencies in an active pursuit with emergency equipment activated.

The U.S. Marshals Service said its Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force was involved in the capture, along with multiple other agencies.

The TBI had issued warnings about 28-year-old Morley since his escape sometime between Oct. 25-26. The TBI placed him on the state’s Most Wanted list and said he should be considered dangerous.

Morley escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex, where he was serving a life sentence, in Tiptonville, Tennessee.

Along with a first-degree murder conviction, Morley was also convicted of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, evading arrest and vandalism.

Before his capture, Morley reportedly also traveled through Illinois.

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