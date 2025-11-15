SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As millions across the country wait to find out if they won life-changing money, several people in South Florida are rushing to buy last minute tickets to toss their name into the hat.

“I’m here to play,” said Sophia Massie, who bought a Mega Millions ticket.

She’s one of several in South Florida who lined up at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores looking to win after the Mega Million jackpot ballooned to more than $980 million after there were no winners who matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

“Yeah, that’s a lot of money. I don’t know if my heart can take it but we’ll see if it happens,” said Luis Naranjo, who bought tickets.

As Friday night’s drawing comes closer, the excitement soared in South Florida.

“I bought four tickets, you know, crossing my fingers,” said Naranjo.

Last minute ticket buyers swarmed the 7Eleven located off Miller Drive and Ludlam Road in Southwest Miami-Dade to get their hands on tickets.

Some players hoping their lucky numbers ring true while others are letting the machine decide their fate.

“I’m going to play right now,” said one man as he went inside.

Even 7News’ Jessica Vallejo bought into the dream, picking up her own ticket.

Others picking up tickets say they are doing it for family members.

“My grandparents bugged me that they’re like, ‘Here’s the cash, here’s the ticket, come and play the Mega Million and the Florida Lottery Powerball,” said a woman.

With time ticking away until the drawing begins, everyone is crossing their fingers — hoping Friday night will change their lives forever.

“The first thing I’d do is pay off my debts, my parents’ debts,” said a woman.

“Help my community, and I think people with money should invest more in the community,” said Naranjo.

