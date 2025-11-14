(WSVN) - The holidays could come early for a lucky winner in the Mega Millions mania.

The grand prize has risen to $980 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The prize has a cash value of about $452 million if the winner chooses the lump sum option.

Revenue from tickets bought in Florida are invested in Enhancing Education Opportunities through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

The drawing takes place at 11 p.m.

