(WSVN) - Hyundai is recalling more than 96,000 Tucson SUVs due to a software issue.

According to the South Korean automaker, the issue can reportedly cause the panel display to malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain Tucson, Tucson hybrid and Tucson plug-in hybrids manufactured from 2025 to 2026.

Affected owners will be notified by mail in late August.

To date, no crashes have been reported as a result of the issue.

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