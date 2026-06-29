(WSVN) - Hyundai is recalling more than 96,000 Tucson SUVs due to a software issue.
According to the South Korean automaker, the issue can reportedly cause the panel display to malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash.
The recall covers certain Tucson, Tucson hybrid and Tucson plug-in hybrids manufactured from 2025 to 2026.
Affected owners will be notified by mail in late August.
To date, no crashes have been reported as a result of the issue.
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