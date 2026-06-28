FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman was arrested after being accused of helping people cheat their way to Florida teaching licenses.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of Kashaundra Knowles, who investigators said took Florida teacher certification exams for other people.

Authorities said that the scheme helped unqualified individuals obtain or maintain teaching licenses they did not earn.

In each case, check-in photos allegedly showed Knowles’ face instead of the registered test-taker.

If convicted, Knowles could face up to 15 years in prison.

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