CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in helping them locate 47-year-old Valdridge Barales, who may need services.

The missing endangered adult was last seen on Monday, June 1, on the 6000 block of Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs, and has not made contact with family.

Barales stands at 6 feet, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Barales’ last seen clothing description is unknown.

He may be driving a White Subaru with a Florida Tag: XBN62.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.