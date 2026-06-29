MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported one person to the hospital after he was struck near Miami Gardens by a driver who fled the scene, police said

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Ibvestigators said the male victim was walking northbound on the sidewalk along the east side of 47th Avenue, just south of 183rd Street, when he was struck by the driver of a light blue sedan.

Paramedics transported the injured pedestrian to Aventura Hospital. His condition is unknown as of Monday morning.

Back at the scene, cameras captured a light colored Toyota Camry with significant damage at the scene. It’s unclear whether this is the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and the driver fled on foot, or whether it was a different vehicle that struck the pedestrian, and the Camry was also involved in the crash.

Although the crash, called a “mass casualty incident” by MDFR, happened on the border between Miami Gardens and Northwest Miami-Dade, the scene extended across several blocks, from Northwest 183rd Street to 191st Street, spanning both the county and the city’s jurisdictions.

Police have not provided further details, like the victim’s age, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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