People across the Gulf Coast are now cleaning up after Hurricane Isaias left a path of destruction and killed four people.

Isaias made landfall near Destin as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday, as homes were shredded by inches of rain, debris and winds as high as 110 mph that toppled trees and left hundreds of thousands without power.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared an update at a press conference in Pensacola on Monday afternoon.

He said that he expected those without electricity, including those in the hardest hit areas, to have power restored soon.

“[Florida Power and Light] expects to restore power to 70 percent of the remaining customers tonight, including all schools and critical infrastructure, remaining customers in the hardest hit area are expected to have power restored if not by tonight then into tomorrow,” he said.

The governor also announced the next steps to assist Florida as hurricane recovery efforts are underway.

“Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed $1 million in funding and supplies to support hurricane recovery efforts across the Florida Panhandle. They’re getting hot meals, not just here in Milton and in Santa Rosa Beach,” he said.

Other Florida residents shared their struggles after the hurricane.

“We need toilet paper, we need water, we need wipes,” said Laura Taite, a Florida resident.

“Driving here was a little risky because there’s big trees down and power lines down everywhere.” said Yvette Haro, another Florida resident.

In Alabama, residents struggled without power, with many across the region turning to aid groups for basic supplies.

In North Carolina, water spilled onto a road in Chimney Rock, and in Fayetteville, winds overturned several cars and a semi truck.

The strong winds toppled power lines and trees in multiple communities in the area.

At least 22 tornadoes were reported on the East Coast as Isaias continues moving north.

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