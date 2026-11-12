SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A near-fatal crash in the Florida Panhandle led to a remarkable recovery for a Georgia man.

Matthew Bell went to Santa Rosa County in October to help clean up after Hurricane Isaias.

The 27-year-old ended up falling 14 feet from a debris truck and was hit by two cars when he landed on the road.

Among his injuries were two broken shoulders, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

“From the moment I woke up in the [intensive care unit] after surgeries, I didn’t know where I was at, didn’t know what was going on,” said Bell. “All I knew was, I’m alive.”

He has gone through several surgeries and took his first few steps since the incident on Monday.

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