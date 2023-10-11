A South Florida family is grieving after their brother, a commander for the Israeli military, was killed during the Hamas attack over the weekend.

Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky delivered the heartbreaking news at The Shul of Bal Harbour, Chabad Lubavitch Jewish synagogue, about the loss of 38-year-old Captain Abraham Hankin.

Hankin, a devoted father of four and a member of the Israel National Police Special Forces, tragically lost his life during a battle with Hamas terrorists on Saturday night.

Captain Abraham Hankin, Israel National Police Special Forces, was killed in battle with HAMAS terrorists Saturday night.



Last night I had the dreadful mission of notifying his brother who lives in Florida.

My heart is broken.



Thank you for your service hero.



We will… pic.twitter.com/3oj4WHPgxH — Maor Elbaz-Starinsky (@ElbazStarinsky) October 9, 2023

“He lived like a hero and he died like a hero,” said Consul Elbaz-Starinsky.

Captain Hankin’s siblings, who reside in Surfside and North Miami Beach, are currently in Israel. Hankin had been living in Israel at the time of his tragic death.

“Breaking the news to his family, especially to his brother, was one of the most difficult tasks I’ve ever undertaken, and it’s a burden I will carry with me forever,” said Consul Elbaz-Starinsky.

