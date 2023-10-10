SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, joined by Israel Consul General Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, addressed the media on Tuesday during a news conference at The Shul of Bal Harbour in Surfside.

The conference began at 8:45 a.m. and touched upon various subjects, including the tragic events in Israel and the strong ties between Surfside and Israel.

Governor DeSantis expressed condolences for the victims of the recent violence in Israel.

“We too, pray for the family of [Israel Defense Forces] Captain Abraham Hankin in North Miami Beach, who was killed in battle against Hamas terrorists Saturday night. And we pray for the several dozen Florida residents who have since returned to Israel to fulfill their commitment to Israel’s armed forces and defense of what needs to be done.

He emphasized the duty of Israel to defend itself against aggression

“Israel has the duty to defend itself in a way that Hamas terrorist infrastructure in networks are eradicated from the Earth.”

The City of Surfside shares close ties with the country as the Israel Defense Forces helped recover 81 of the 97 victims in the search and rescue mission after the catastrophic collapse of Champlain Towers South in 2021.

In further support of Israel, Governor DeSantis directed that flags at all local and state buildings in Florida be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday in honor of the victims of the recent tragedy.

The Florida Capitol will also be lit in blue and white, symbolizing solidarity with Israel, from sunset to sunrise until the same date.

The news conference underscored the unwavering commitment of Florida to stand by Israel during challenging times, reinforcing the strong bond between the two entities.

