(WSVN) - One of the best parts of Halloween is the sweet candy, but rising costs have soured the experience.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has found that the cost of candy and chewing gum rose 32% from December 2019 to November 2024.

And the materials used to make that candy rose even more, by 87.6%.

“Everybody’s feeling the pinch today because of the inflation,” said Stew Leonard Jr., President of Stew Leonard’s.

Collapsing cocoa production and weather disruptions to sugar crops have kept candy prices high, even as inflation for sweet treats has slowed in 2026.

For retailers like Leonard, some familiar favorites have become harder to sell.

“It has driven chocolate prices up, but you know what? Everybody still loves these little Snickers bars, you know, and the Milky Ways and, you know, those things are just like a tradition,” he said.

However, prices haven’t scared everyone away. A survey from the National Confectioners Association found that 81% of Americans plan to participate in Halloween this year.

“Americans are incredibly enthusiastic about the Halloween season, they are looking for reasons to celebrate and to incorporate chocolate and candy into their celebrations,” said Carly Schildhaus, Senior Director of Communications for the National Confectioners Association.

Their survey also found that 94% of parents plan to celebrate Halloween with their children, and the industry said it will respond with more options to make it affordable and meet consumer demand.

“The confectionery industry is known for innovation, and what that looks like is not just exciting treats, but also offering a range of options for people, whether that is a dietary need or preference, a flavor preference, a candy type preference,” said Schildhaus.

So in order to have a fun Halloween without breaking the bank, it’s recommended to scale back on spending, figure out how many trick or treaters come to your door based on previous years, and buy candy in bulk.

You can snag a bag of 250-500 pieces from wholesalers like Costco or Sam’s Club, and while it may be pricey, you’ll be able to hand out more candy to more children for less money.

And you should also be frugal handing out candy. That way you won’t run out so quick.

The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $13.5 billion on Halloween in 2026, which comes down to about $115 a person.

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