DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As a South Florida-based nonprofit continues stepping up to help the victims of two powerful back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela, it’s joining forces with the U.S. government in order to better reach those impacted by the natural disaster.

Officials with the Global Empowerment Mission told 7News on Friday morning that they have partnered with the U.S. State Department. This means teams en route to Caracas will be able to land on a military base in Venezuela this weekend, since Simón Bolívar International Airport is currently closed.

The latest development in aid efforts comes as more than 300 volunteers remain hard at work at GEM’s warehouse in Doral following an overwhelming response from concerned South Floridians.

Just after noon on Friday, 7News cameras captured an assembly line bringing in all the supplies that the people in the community are bringing out to the warehouse.

Just out of the camera’s view, a long line of cars snaked outside the warehouse as police directed traffic.

It has now been more than 24 hours of nonstop, organized chaos at GEM’s headquarters. Billy Richardson. GEM’s Director of U.S. Logistics, said he has never seen such a response from the community.

“It’s one of the first time I’ve seen lines of cars for donations that long,” he said Billy Richardson. GEM’s Director of U.S. Logistics. “I mean, I left here after 8 o’clock last night, and I still had cars pulling up.”

Volunteers continue organizing supplies that are constantly being dropped off by people in the Doral community, home to the largest Venezuelan exile population.

GEM is a reputable humanitarian aid organization that’s experienced in natural disaster relief, but they heavily depend on community support.

Not only have people filled up GEM’s warehouse with supplies; on Thursday alone, more than $1 million were donated.

For the volunteers filling boxes and assembling pallets, the back-to-back earthquakes hit close to home.

“I have friends that have lost family, friends over there, it’s sad. We still have some family over there,” said CJ Leon.

“I was born and raised there; my mom’s there, my family’s there,” said Joana Morales. “And I was feeling so helpless that I said, like, “What can I do from here?’ But pretty much it’s just like, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

But Morales said she’s also feeling gratitude, as she looks around and sees the overwhelming amount of support.

GEM is not alone in collecting supplies. The City of Sweetwater is one of several local municipalities accepting donations.

Up in Coconut Creek, Food For The Poor in Coconut Creek will be assembling kits to send over to Venezuela. Several women were seen writing notes of hope and faith to those receiving the kits.

From the federal government to the local level, help is on its way.

“We’ve already talked to some of the leading charities, but I know at the local level, particularly in places like where I call home in South Florida, there’ll be a lot of people that are gonna want to step forward and help and provide assistance,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Also on hand at GEM’s headquarters on Friday was Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. She said the urban search-and-rescue teams who tirelessly worked through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in 2021 are ready when the call comes.

“This is the expertise that our USAR has, and we are eager to deploy them. They are ready, everything is loaded — their passports, their visas,” she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue (#USAR) Florida Task Force 1 (#FLTF1) has been officially activated by the U.S. Department of State as a response team to assist with search and rescue efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.



From the moment we… pic.twitter.com/QhHov6sM8h — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 26, 2026

In a time where every hand helps, every dollar counts, and every minute matters, this South Florida community has stepped up.

“Seeing like a lot of people. I mean, I know that Venezuelans, we are like that, like, yeah, we all help, but seeing, like, another different culture justr bringing the help, it’s just – we’re so grateful,” said Morales.

To make a donation to GEM, or to find out about volunteer opportunities, click here.

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