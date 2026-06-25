DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Humanitarian groups in South Florida are wasting no time getting to work to help the victims of two back-to-back earthquakes that caused catastrophic damage across the country and left at least 164 people dead.

In a natural disaster, every minute matters, and few local organizations really know that better than Global Empowerment Mission.

On Thursday, volunteers at the nonprofit organization’s warehouse in Doral sorted through aid at their headquarters in Doral.

Among those helping out was Santi Chumaceiro, co-founder and president of the We Love Foundation.

“Venezuelans have had enough for all these years, so I think people want to help with their souls,” she said.

GEM, which deploys humanitarian aid at a large scale for natural disasters, already has teams en route to Caracas to be on the ground lending a helping hand.

“Right now, what we’re asking for, or what our understanding is needed, is basic supplies: first aid, pet supplies, household needs, nonperishable foods,” said Francine Delarosa, executive board member for GEM. “In the hours and days after the disaster, and once we have boots on the ground, then we assess exactly specifically what is needed for that disaster.”

Some of the supplies that have been dropped off at GEM’s warehouse — including diapers, toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water and other nonperishable items — are already in boxes and pallets that are going to be sent off to Venezuela.

The organization is currently accepting supplies at their warehouse, located at 1850 NW 84th Ave. in Doral, which is home to the largest Venezuelan exile community in the United States.

“We do have the most powerful Venezuelan community outside of Venezuela here in Doral, so this is ground zero to really help and make a difference,” said Jorge Perez, a board member for GEM.

The nonprofit puts politics aside and puts people first.

“Venezuela already is completely without resources, and the infrastructure is so deteriorated that this couldn’t have come at a worse possible time, so my heart is just hurting for the people,” said Perez.

“GEM is known for distributing the most amount of aid to the most amount of people in the quickest amount of time. That is our mission. The way we are able to do that is by using local connections and local resources

They have also partnered with organizations like the We Love Foundation, which has established connections in Venezuela.

“Because for us, it’s very important, the trust part, that people see that what they are donating is put in good use,” said Chumaceiro. “We’ve been aiding in Venezuela since 2013, so people trust us.”

We will continue our assessment ,and we will stay there for the long haul,” said Delarosa. “Communities do not get rebuilt right away. It takes a very, very long time.”

While supplies are important, GEM officials said, cash donations are what’s most needed at the moment. To make a donation, click here.

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