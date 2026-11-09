FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city leads the country in stolen phones.

According to new FBI data, Fort Lauderdale has the highest rate of cellphone thefts in the nation.

The city recorded around 480 thefts per 100,000 residents in 2025, which is over three and a half times the national average of 137.

Other cities that made the top five with the most phone thefts include:

Baltimore, Maryland

Atlanta, Georgia

Wichita, Kansas

Little Rock, Arkansas

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