BALTIMORE, Md. (WSVN) —A former Spirit Airlines pilot was supposed to pilot his final fight before retirement, but after it was cancelled, he instead received a retirement celebration by crew and pilots in Maryland.

After the cancellation of flights following the shutdown of Spirit Airlines on Saturday, the pilot was forced to fly back as a passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

His son happened to be the first officer in the flight to Maryland.

When he mentioned his father’s situation to other pilots, Southwest Airlines hosted a retirement celebration when the plane landed at the airport.

Crew and passengers celebrated with the former pilot at the airport terminal.

The airline also celebrated the former pilot’s accomplishment with a water cannon salute.

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