MINNEOLA, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida man is recovering after a groundbreaking surgery that was performed by a doctor who was miles away, using robotic technology.

“When you have landmark case like this, you don’t want it to end as one,” said Dr. Vipul Patel.

On Sunday, the 66-year-old man walked into AdventHealth Minneola, near Orlando.

His surgeon was at another hospital performing the surgery remotely, thanks to technological advancements in robotic surgery.

The patient needed surgery to have his prostate removed.

Patel, of AdventHealth Celebration, was controlling the robotic instruments from 35 miles away.

“I think the benefits to telesurgery is, it kind of levels the playing field in terms of access to healthcare,” said Patel.

It was the first reported robotic telesurgery in the United States — part of a Food and Drug Administration-approved research study.

The technology would theoretically allow a surgeon to operate from anywhere in the world.

The procedure could become more common in the future.

“Things are changing. The costs of the robots are coming down. They’re more available. They’re more prevalent in the United States. The telecom, the connectivity’s also there,” said Patel.

The same medical team previously performed the same surgery from Central Florida on a patient in Africa.

Location determines how easy it is to access a procedure with an experienced surgeon, but Patel said this technology could change that.

He said the next step is teaching others.

“And then, to expand it to other areas of the state, other areas of the country and then, hopefully, from the U.S. internationally. I think it would be great for the United States to lead in telesurgery,” said Patel.

AdventHealth said more research is necessary before bigger decisions are made on how to use the technology.

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