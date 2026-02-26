SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents searched a Southwest Ranches home on the same day they raided the Los Angeles residence of former Miami-Dade County Public-Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, and the FBI said both searches are connected.

FBI agents on Wednesday were spotted carrying boxes and other items out of Carvalho’s home in Los Angeles’ San Pedro community.

Carvalho, who served the M-DCPS education system for more than a decade, moved to Los Angeles in 2022 to serve as the superintendent of the Los Angeles County’s Unified School District

The U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles confirmed a judge signed off on a search warrant for Carvalho’s home and for the school district’s headquarters, where his office is located.

But the investigation is going coast to coast, with a search, also on Wednesday, of a Southwest Ranches home owned by real estate investor Deborah Karr, according to property records.

The New York Times and other outlets report Karr is a former sales representative for a failed AI company once contracted by the Los Angeles Unified School District for tech services.

While the FBI confirms the searches are linked, the nature of the investigation is unclear. Federal agents are only characterizing it as “white collar.”

During his Miami-Dade tenure, Carvalho was credited with improving academic performance and graduation rates.

As of early Thursday afternoon, representatives of the Miami-Dade school district have no comment.

Neither Carvalho nor the federal officials in charge of this investigation have responded to 7News’ request for comment.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.