CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A celebration of the New York Knicks’ NBA championship turned tragic on Saturday in Canoga Park when Los Angeles police officers responding to a call about a screaming woman shot and killed the family dog, authorities and witnesses said.

The police department says the dog rushed at officers after they were called to check on a woman who was screaming inside a condo building on Jordan Avenue. The dog, Jameson, was a 2-year-old golden retriever, Saint Bernard and poodle mix.

Cellphone video from the condo building shows the emotional aftermath.

“Oh my god! Oh my God,” a woman cried. “I cannot believe this is happening. I cannot believe this is happening.”

The dog’s owner had been celebrating the Knicks’ championship win with her family before the shooting, witnesses said. A photo taken moments before Jameson was killed shows the dog wearing a New York Knicks shirt.

“We were just so happy. We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f—— celebrating the Knicks,” the woman screamed.

The incident began just after 8 p.m., when a neighbor asked police to check on a woman who was screaming, according to first responders.

Video from the Citizen App shows the urgent scene in the neighborhood.

Raymon Alvarez, who lives across the street, said he heard the screaming while heading out for a walk.

“The screaming I heard was like, ‘Ah! Oh my God! Oh my God!’ Like just, pure screaming,” Alvarez said.

When he returned home, he said he heard gunfire.

“I didn’t think they were gunshots at first because this area is not really known for any sort of gun violence,” Alvarez said.

The dog owner’s son told Eyewitness News off-camera that his mother had simply been celebrating the Knicks’ championship win and that Jameson was energetic but not violent.

“He’s such a good dog!” the woman can be heard screaming in the video from the scene.

Now, a memorial is growing in the hallway where neighbors watched Jameson die.

The neighbor who called police told Eyewitness News off-camera that they they feel guilty for calling 911, but sincerely thought their neighbor was in trouble.

The circumstances that led up to the police shooting are under review.

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