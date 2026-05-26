(WSVN) - Severe weather turned deadly in parts of the South during the Memorial Day weekend.

A suspected tornado slammed into a news station in Dothan, Alabama.

Security cameras captured the moment an employee attempted to leave the building when the glass wall began to shake and then shatter.

The storm turned deadly near Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where a body was found in a submerged SUV.

Witnesses reportedly tried to help the driver, but the SUV flipped upside down before she could escape.

In Florida, powerful winds sending this bounce house flying across a yard.

In South Carolina, a woman was killed at a restaurant after, authorities said, strong winds sent a patio umbrella airborne, striking her in the neck.

The restaurant, which had opened just a day earlier, said their “hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones affected by the tragic incident.”

In Texas, south of San Antonio, first responders raced to rescue a baby from inside of a car that was trapped in fast-moving floods.

And outside of Nashville, school officials defended their decision to continue with graduation despite downpours.

While some people were upset, others danced in the rain.

School leaders said they thought the ceremony would end sooner.

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