(WSVN) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in five children have a diagnosed mental, emotional or behavior health condition.

Many of these cases require professional help, but there are still things parents can do to boost their kids’ mental health.

Ty Snider, pediatric psychologist at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, said outside influences — such as academic pressures, screens and social media — can impact a child’s mental health, and they don’t always get the help they need.

“There’s often about a 10-year gap between that first concern and when someone gets finally connected with care,” said Snider.

Snider said prioritizing mental health from a young age is important, and all adults have a role in ensuring a child’s well-being.

“Having conversations about mental health, explaining what mental health is and starting to have those conversations in home,” said Snider. “But, even as a teacher, having those conversations in school, having those conversations on the soccer field.”

Snider said normalizing those talks helps children understand the importance of their well-being while also making them more likely to ask for help when there is a problem.

“We don’t always want to solve the problem, but listening and validating and helping to problem solve can be so important,” she said.

Other things parents can do to improve their child’s well-being include limiting screen time, ensuring in-person connections, spending time together as a family and having predictable routines.

Snider said it is important to pay attention to the warning signs.

“If there’s significant changes in mood, behavior, functioning or even physical symptoms like headaches, stomachaches, things like that can sometimes be signs of mental health concerns,” she said.

Experts advise parents noticing changes in behavior that impact everyday activities to reach out to a pediatrician or mental health professional for help.

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