ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A dream beach proposal in Orange County took an unexpected turn when the tide washed away a couple’s engagement ring.

It happened on Sunday, minutes after San Clemente’s Jace Harrick bent his knee and proposed to his girlfriend with a beautiful diamond ring. The picturesque proposal with the sunset blanketing Calafia State Beach was nearly perfect until the surf washed onto the shore around the couple.

“Initially, I’m like, ‘Okay, this is fine. Let’s lift her up,'” Harrick said. “I have her phone in my right pocket, my phone, wallet, keys. I didn’t want her to get swept away because we have El Niño. We know that can be a bit aggressive.”

As he picked up his fiancée, Harrick lost his grip on the ring box. They lost the 4-carat engagement ring in the knee-high water.

Jessica Licon and her family were on the same San Clemente beach at sunset. She said the surf was rough that day. Her husband heard all the commotion a few feet away, thinking that everyone was celebrating the proposal.

“That’s when I told him, ‘No, the ring is gone. Everyone’s looking for it,'” Licon said. “Everyone was looking for the ring, hoping they’d see a box; that way, it was easier to find, but nobody found anything.”

A few treasure hunters with metal detectors searched the sand but had no luck either.

Harrick said he’d replace the ring. Looking for the silver lining, he said the engagement was perfect up to that last moment and that his soon-to-be wife was safe.

“Let’s control what we can control right now, and that’s our attitude,” Harrick said. “I’m just grateful she’s OK. That’s what’s important.”

A diver has offered to come out and search for the lost ring. Harrick plans to offer a reward to anyone who can find it.

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