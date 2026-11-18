HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is under a flood watch through Thursday after stormy weather swept through the region overnight, causing extensive flooding in parts of Broward County.

The intense rainfall led to Davie and Hollywood reporting more than 12 incles of rain. Sunrise reported over eight and a half inches of rain, and Dania Beach reported almost seven and a half inches of rain.

Parts of Hollywood, one of the hardest hit areas, even saw hail. Wednesday morning, many parts of the city are still underwater.

7News cameras captured standing water on North 72nd Avenue off Duval Street, as car and truck drivers slowly made their way through the flooded roadway.

The floodwaters have reached the front doors of homes in this Hollywood neighborhood.

Tuesday night, 7News cameras captured more flooding several blocks away, in the area of 73rd Avenue and Johnson Street, as well as intense rain and hail near Sheridan Avenue and 35th Street.

As Broward County remains under a flood advisory, Broward County Public Schools Officials announced all schools and district offices will remain closed on Wednesday.

Cellphone video even captured flooding inside of a Broward County Transit bus in Hollywood, Tuesday night.

Broward County Transit officials announced that all of their buses will be operating on their normal schedule on Wednesday despite the heavy rain and flooding, but they warned any riders that there will be likely delays, as well as route shifts.

In addition, due to the impacts from flooding, Memorial Regional Hospital suspended visitation out of an abundance of caution for the safety of patients and visitors.

Further north in Fort Lauderdale, a residential neighborhood off Marina Boulevard, near Southwest 14th Avenue, is one of several dealing with extensive flooding on Wednesday.

A woman who lives in this neighborhood said she got about two feet of water into her home, and that made for a sleepless night for her. She said she had to run a pump, but it was useless because it was completely underwater.

“Running a pump, but I mean, it’s not doing much because it’s submerged. I’ve already filled up buckets of water,” she said. “So we’ll see if I get to go to bed, if it goes down. I mean, I’m hoping it goes down.”

South of the county line, cameras showed standing water on a side street off Biscyane Boulevard in Aventura as drivers continued to struggle.

Officials advise against playing in or wading trhough these floodwaters since they are very dirty and it could be concealing dangerous objects that are currently not visible.

Drivers are advised to turn around and seek alternate routes, if possible, when encountering flooded roadways, especially if they cannot see where the road starts and ends.

Meteorologists said ,ore rain is going to be building in from the west and around southern sections of Miami-Dade like Kendall, Homestead and Florida City.

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