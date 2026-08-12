MIAMI (WSVN) - As students head back to school, educators have begun to implement artificial intelligence in the classroom, as pressing concerns about students using the technology to cheat continue to linger.

At South Florida schools, AI is at the top of teachers’ agendas, and now AI giant Anthropic has launched Claude for Teachers.

The new tool is available to every K-12 educator in South Florida and across the country.

Co-designed with teachers, the tool has custom built-in skills that help with the most time-consuming workflows like lesson plans, all free of charge.

Drew Bent, who leads education research at Anthropic, said he is ready for the tool to be used by educators.

“We’ve seen that educators across Miami are starting to use Claude for Teachers,” said Bent. “We’re very excited.”

However, as with any new technology, there are some pitfalls.

“As any other educator, you would ask, they know what’s best for their students, for their class, Completely automating something to an AI could be very problematic,” said Bent.

Anthropic announced at the end of July that some of their models had hacked into three outside systems and exploited passwords, all undetected.

And the issue of students using AI to cheat has also risen, but a college professor at Alcorn State in Mississippi figured out a way to catch them in the act by planting a hidden word that could only be seen by AI.

“I’ll be the first to say AI in education is a contentious issue, especially when you think about student-facing tools,” said Bent.

Despite that, Bent said, AI will ultimately give teachers what they need to make their students successful, especially in underserved communities.

“A big part of that is how they can use it in their own workflows, but also how they can think about the AI fluency skills they should, you know, teach to their students,” said Bent. “A lot of them have been using AI tools, they’ve been finding it helpful to save time. When they actually use it to prepare a lesson plan or an assignment, they found it often – they often didn’t have the context of their class, their school.”

Dale Gomez, Director of Information and Instructional Technology at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management played a pioneering role in the design and launch of the first AI and machine learning course for the hospitality industry.

Gomez said AI is here to stay.

“It’s something that I think is extremely relevant and important for us as individuals, and when we talk about education, it’s a tool that is going to be pretty predominant,” said Gomez.

Bent said the ultimate goal of AI is the interaction.

“It’s about schools spending time — students with students, student and educators. It’s a very human first profession,” said Bent.

Bent also said a major concern they heard from educators was privacy, something he said was a top priority when building Claude for Teachers.

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