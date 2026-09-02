A Spanish-language newspaper in South Florida is reporting about the health of former Cuban leader Raul Castro.

Sources to Diario Las Américas say the 95-year-old is extremely ill after he suffered a stroke. He is in critical condition at the hospital and could possibly be on life support.

7News has not independently confirmed the report.

As of late Tuesday night, the Cuban government has not provided any update on Castro’s health.

Castro was last seen in public in August where he marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of his brother, Fidel, at a ceremony in Havana. Fidel passed away in 2016.

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