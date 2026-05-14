(WSVN) - After Cuba’s national energy grid suffered a major failure, the country’s leader announced he would be accepting an offer of humanitarian aid from the United States.

In a statement posted in Spanish on X, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel announced the country is willing to accept $100 million in humanitarian aid being offered by U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The country has been struggling with a massive fuel shortage after the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January. Prior to being taken into U.S. custody, Maduro was a primary supplier of oil for the Caribbean island.

Over the months since Maduro’s capture, Cuba has faced numerous blackouts, particularly in the last several weeks.

Also on Thursday, Cuban officials confirmed that CIA Director John Ratcliffe met his counterparts in Havana in the latest U.S. and Cuba talks.



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