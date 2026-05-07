ANDROS, Bahamas (WSVN) — Crews from the skies made a big bust on the water off the Bahamas.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, a suspected drug boat off the coast of the Bahamas was stopped with assistance from their airplane crew earlier this week.

Bahamian authorities reported stopping three suspected smugglers and about 2,500 pounds of marijuana.

They said their partnership with authorities safeguard maritime borders.

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