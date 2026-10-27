NEAR PUERTO RICO (WSVN) — Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued an 81-year-old man who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship.

Officials located the ship nearly 150 miles north of Puerto Rico.

Video posted to social media by the Coast Guard shows the man being lifted from the ship into the helicopter.

The man was safely taken to a hospital in San Juan for further treatment.

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