(WSVN) - Thanksgiving is more than three weeks away, but many Yuletide fans have already begun the countdown to Christmas.

Halloween has officially passed, and while Christmas is still 53 days away, many jingle bell junkies have already begun to deck the halls.

Some Grinches might say it’s too soon to celebrate, but Christmas connoisseurs like Kristin Black, the owner of Decorator’s Warehouse, argue otherwise.

“You want to enjoy the decorations for as long as you can. My goal is to have everything up and complete by Halloween,” said Black.

Over the last seven days, “never too early for Christmas” searches are up 1,000% on TikTok.

So, for anyone looking to unleash their inner Clark Griswold, Black runs the largest Christmas store in Texas, and it’s all under one roof.

“It’s just starting earlier and earlier, so no longer is it just a day, it’s a season,” said Black.

Summer Kenson, who runs The Holiday Classics Instagram account, said the best Christmas finds can be thrifted while everyone else is focused on Halloween and Thanksgiving.

And, as far as this year’s trends…

“Color drenching, so doing a tree in all one color, or tone on tone, like this one has a lot of shades of burgundy and red. Nostalgic is very in,” said Black.

For some, decking the halls may help boost your mood.

Experts said putting up decorations can bring comfort and joy when people need it most.

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