BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Severe storms in Alabama have caused widespread power outages, leaving thousands of residents without electricity as crews work tirelessly to restore service.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, 275,000 Alabama Power customers had experienced outages due to the storm. Crews have been working into the night, reducing the number of affected customers to 46,000, but there is no exact timeline for when power will be fully restored.

Across central Alabama, downed trees, debris and power lines have been reported, and residents have shared their experiences of being without electricity since the storms hit. Alabama Power crews are being assisted by thousands of workers from 25 states to address the outages.

“We had 275,000 people out of power, but we’ve restored 60% of them now, and we’ve had over 6,000 resources from 25 different states come and help us. So it’s been a lot of help out here today,” said Jackson McMillan, an Alabama Power lineman.

David Gettinger, a Mountain Brook resident who lost power Friday, said he was fortunate to have installed a generator about 10 years ago.

“It’s a great investment. And not only that, but it relieves anxiety every time you have a storm like this,” Gettinger said. “Either get a generator or move in next door to someone who has a generator, because then you can help them with plugging into your system or putting perishables in your freezer.”

For those still without power, the main concern remains when electricity will return.

“We don’t really have an exact date or time, but we’re just working around the clock to restore it and doing our best and fastest work we can do to get everybody’s power back on,” McMillan said.

With downed power lines reported across central Alabama, crews are urging residents to stay away from hazards and report them immediately.

“Just stay away from it and call it in, and we’ll be up there as soon as we can to assess the situation,” McMillan said.

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