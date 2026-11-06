(WSVN) - Fans of the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes and No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are eager to reignite the legendary Catholics vs. Convicts rivalry.

Decades of vitriol between teams and fanbases will once again meet for another potentially significant chapter in a high-stakes contest on Saturday.

Fans on both sides preparing to catch the contest in South Bend, Indiana, made it clear they can’t stand each other.

“I’ve never liked Notre Dame. It’s cold here, there’s no sun, there’s no beaches, the food’s no good, it’s all fried,” said Canes fan Stewart Gold.

“Hate’s a really strong word but I hate them with a burning passion,” said a Notre Dame fan.

The bad blood stems from the infamous 1988 showdown between both teams, which was dubbed Catholics vs. Convicts, that ended with the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish upsetting the top-ranked Canes 31-30 and paving the way to a national championship for Notre Dame, and paved the way for years of hatred on both sides.

The rivalry only grew in intensity after the Canes thrashed the Fighting Irish in a 41-8 win in 2017.

“Catholics vs. Convicts, it’s one of the best rivalries in college football,” said a Notre Dame fan.

“I love the U but this is a bucket list for me to come. I had to come here and watch us beat Notre Dame,” said Canes fan John Fallon.

The most recent chapter between the two teams was in 2025, when the Canes survived the Fighting Irish in a tight 27-24 victory to open the season. To add insult to injury, the Canes later leapfrogged Notre Dame in the final rankings to earn the last College Football Playoff spot while the Fighting Irish missed out.

The stinging feeling from that bitter end has only intensified since then, with both teams positioning themselves as serious contenders for a championship run.

The Canes, 8-0, currently sit at the top of college football while Notre Dame, 7-1, remains hot on their heels, ranking No. 4 in the nation and looking to defend their home turf.

“They took us out of the playoffs last year undeservingly,” said Notre Dame fan Sawyer Tippmon.

Aside from facing a fierce rival, Miami enters Saturday shorthanded after star wide receiver Malachi Toney suffered a high ankle sprain during a team practice that would require surgery that may have him sidelined multiple weeks.

Alongside Canes quarterback Darian Mensah, Toney has put on a Heisman Trophy-worthy performance through eight games, hauling in 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Toney has already surpassed his 2025 total of 10 touchdown reception, and he’s nearly eclipsed last year’s total yardage with 36 less passes caught.

He’s proven many times over to be a key piece to a Miami offense that has routinely torched opposing defenses as they marched to their current undefeated record.

His teammates have taken a “next man up” mindset to his absence, and fans are confident the Canes will find a way to deal with his loss.

“We got one of the best run games in the country, we’ll be alright without Malachi. [We] would love to have him here, I trust Mark Fletcher, I trust [Javian] Mallory, I think we’re gonna play great, [Cooper] Barkate’s gonna step up. It’s gonna be a hell of a game,” said Fallon. “Mensah’s gonna clinch the Heisman this week.”

The magnitude of Saturday’s game so so big, ESPN College GameDay has numerous students camping out just steps away from the Touchdown Jesus mural to experience the aftershocks of whoever does come out on top.

“I wouldn’t be camping out here if I didn’t have a love for Notre Dame and a hatred for Miami,” said Notre Dame fan Aria Koberag.

“My brother goes [to Miami], he ruined the family, I hate it. Our family, our blood is in Notre Dame, my dad went to Notre Dame, my uncle went to Notre Dame, everybody goes to Notre Dame and my brother just ruined it all, ruined the bloodline,” said Notre Dame fan Lexi Smith.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

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